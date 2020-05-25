WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police have arrested and charged a 30-year-old man after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman Sunday evening.

Police responded to the area of Main Street and Market Avenue at 9:03 p.m., after receiving reports a man exposed himself to a 23-year-old woman and was committing another indecent act.

When officers arrived, they found a suspect who was armed with an object. They chased after him. Police said they used a Taser during the foot pursuit, but it didn’t work.

The man was arrested in the 500 block of Main Street. Police said he was carrying a metal pipe.

The man has been charged with committing an indecent act, resisting a peace officer and possession of a weapon. He was detained in custody.

The charges have not been tested in court.

Police did not release the man’s name.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Const. Jay Murray said they’re investigating the possibility similar offences may have occurred in the area at the same time.

“We find that indecent acts usually are accompanied with other indecent acts,” Murray said. “There’s usually not just one offence.”

The man is described as having a dark-coloured beard and a medium build.

Anyone who may have been victimized is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222.