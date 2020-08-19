WINNIPEG -- An inmate 'unlawfully at large' after escaping from a women's healing lodge in Winnipeg earlier this month, has died.

On Wednesday, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) reported that Nikki Alfonso, 31, died on Tuesday.

"The inmate's next of kin have been notified of her death," the CSC said in a statement. "The Correctional Service of Canada extends its condolences to the family."

The CSC previously reported that Alfonso had escaped from the Eagle Women's Lodge, a multi-level security women's healing lodge, on August 2.

She was seen leaving the lodge by staff around 10:10 p.m. A warrant for her arrest had been issued by the Winnipeg Police Service.

The CSC said Alfonso was still "unlawfully at large" following the escape when she died.

A spokesperson with the CSC told CTV News the cause of Alfonso's death will be determined by the coroner’s office.

At the time of her death, Alfonso was serving a sentence of four years and six months for multiple charges including assault with a weapon and material benefitting from sexual services.