'It all feels completely unreal': Winnipeg-based Métis beader on her way to Paris Fashion Week

Manitoba Métis beader Jessie Pruden, owner of Bead n' Butter, and her brother Noël will be going to Paris Fashion Week to display their beading work on from February 28 to March 8, 2022. (Source: Jessie Pruden) Manitoba Métis beader Jessie Pruden, owner of Bead n' Butter, and her brother Noël will be going to Paris Fashion Week to display their beading work on from February 28 to March 8, 2022. (Source: Jessie Pruden)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island