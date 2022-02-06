'It all feels completely unreal': Winnipeg-based Métis beader on her way to Paris Fashion Week

What started as a way to deal with the stress of the pandemic has earned a Manitoba Métis beader a spot at the Paris Fashion Week.

Jessie Pruden, a Winnipeg-based beader and the owner of Bead n’ Butter, had been a waitress for 15 years but due to a disability was not able to continue that work. So, back at the beginning of the pandemic, she turned her attention to beading.

"I like a lot of people was feeling the weight of everything and I really wanted to kind of get back to my roots and connect with my family," said Pruden, who identifies as a queer Métis woman.

After watching videos on YouTube and taking inspiration from her aunt who is also a beader, Pruden began creating her own designs.

Jessie Pruden, a Winnipeg-based Métis beader and the owner of Bead n’ Butter, started beading at the beginning of the pandemic. Now her work will be highlighted at the 2022 Paris Fashion Week. (Source: Jessie Pruden)

"The inspiration for the majority of my designs has been friends of mine and my relationships with them. All of my jewelry is named after people who are very special to me," she said, adding she also finds inspiration from the queer community.

"My business became official last year when I realized I could do this full time. Which still feels really weird to discover."

Pruden said her trip to Paris Fashion Week started when New York-based retailer Flying Solo reached out and asked if Pruden could create a collection for the store. Then, two weeks ago, Flying Solo messaged her again saying one of its Paris Fashion Week designers had dropped out due to production issues, and asked if Pruden wanted to take their spot.

"Obviously, we said yeah. It's very exciting," Pruden said. "I freaked out. This has been a couple of weeks of just like constant crying and smiling and just being excited. It all feels completely unreal."

Pruden, along with her brother Noël who does beading work with her, are now focussed on preparing for the big week.

Jessie Pruden, a Winnipeg-based Métis beader and the owner of Bead n’ Butter, started beading at the beginning of the pandemic. Now her work will be highlighted at the 2022 Paris Fashion Week. (Source: Jessie Pruden)

"Creating a collection for Paris Fashion Week is taking a little while because beading is very slow work," she said. "Every piece takes a few hours, at least, if not a day. So it's time mostly, but we're making it work."

She said she is grateful for the small business community that has rallied around her, and helped her raise some money to fund the trip to Paris.

Pruden and Noël plan to leave on February 23 in time for Paris Fashion Week, which runs from February 28 to March 8.