‘It really would be an upset’: candidates vie for North Kildonan

A long-time city councillor is being challenged in his ward by a candidate with a political history.

Jeff Browaty has knocked on many doors during his 16 years as city councillor in the North Kildonan ward. Now, he is running again.

“I’m the longest serving member of our council at the moment,” Browaty said.

He says homelessness is a key issue for people in his ward this campaign, “I don’t think it’s a state secret. One of the biggest challenges is the addictions, homelessness, and some of the safety issues.”

Browaty wants to see the city take an advocacy role, working with the provincial government on these issues.

Meanwhile his opponent Andrew Podolecki is no stranger to politics. “I’ve always had a bit of a passion of elected politics,” Podolecki said.

He ran in this ward in 2014 and 2018. In 2019, he ran with the NDP for MLA in Portage la Prairie.

“In a city election running in a ward race, you don’t have a political party so you aren’t running for the team. You’re really running for yourself,” political expert Christopher Adams said. “It’s a lonely thing to run for a city council seat.”



Podolecki says he’s “going to give the people of North Kildonan a voice and a change."

Podolecki also has a focus on poverty and homelessness, adding that he wants to see city services improved and hours at community centres, libraries, and wading pools open when people want them to be.

“If Podelecki did beat Browaty it really would be an upset,” Adams says, adding that Browaty’s name recognition will be a big advantage.