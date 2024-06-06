'It's a unique addition': Winnipeg man adds original Eaton's sign to growing collection

Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.

"It's one of those things, it's part of my history, and it's part of Winnipeg history as well," said Quintaine.

Quintaine was able to get his hands on one of the original signs from the store after his friend saw a listing for it on Facebook.

"So I messaged the seller. I was a very motivated buyer, if you will. I kind of said, 'I'll transfer you the money now, and we can make arrangements later.' So that's how the big sale came about. (The sign) was above one of the entrance doors, I'm not sure which one, but it is a unique addition to the collection."

The Eaton's sign that Corey Quintaine bought off Facebook Marketplace. Uploaded June 6, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) A trio of Eaton's magazines that are a part of Corey Quintaine's collection dedicated to the store. Uploaded June 6, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

He said he has loved the store ever since he worked in the Brandon location from 1995 to 1999, and growing up in Manitoba meant it was a big part of his life.

"That's where you went for your back-to-school clothes. That's where you went for your Christmas shopping, all that kind of stuff."

Quintaine said he spent over $100 on the sign, but noted it wasn't a bad price for a "piece of history."

Corey Quintaine's brick for the Eaton's store on June 6, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

The sign now joins some other memorabilia in his collection, including a ceiling tile from inside the store and a brick from the back of the building.

"When you're a collector, you want the rare and unique things. You don't necessarily want a shopping bag that everyone else has, or something like that. So to have something like this, where it may be one of the very few in existence, maybe the only one left, who knows? It is really kind of unique to have that type of history living in your home."