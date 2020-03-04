WINNIPEG -- An emotional vigil was held in Winnipeg in memory of 17-year-old Jaime Adao.

The teenager was killed one year ago, on March 3, 2019, during a violent home invasion.

“I thought it’s getting better because it’s been a year, but it’s not,” said Jaime’s mother Imelda Adao through tears. “It’s becoming more painful.”

Imelda was surrounded by family and friends, all mourning her son. The community group 204 Neighbourhood Watch organized a vigil Tuesday night at the home where Jaime was brutally killed.

“Once there was this innocent child full of dreams, but because of issues with safety and drug addiction, he died in a very violent crime,” said Leila Castro, founder of 204 Neighbourhood Watch.

Two men allegedly broke into the house on McGee Street, in a supposedly random robbery fueled by meth. Jaime was inside at the time with his grandmother, and was killed while trying to protect her.

“A very compassionate child that is willing to sacrifice his life for his loved one,” Imelda said.

The Adao family moved to Winnipeg from the Philippines in search of a better life. They opened two successful bakeries in the city. Jaime, who went by ‘Jimboy,’ was a star student, who wanted to follow in his parents footsteps and go to culinary school.

“It happened to someone who is young and promising, who has the rest of his life, supposedly the rest of his life, ahead of him,” said Ponz Mapuyan, a member of 204 Neighbourhood Watch.

While two men have been charged in the teenager’s death, his mother said more needs to be done to curb violent crime in the city.

“We need our families safe, especially in our own house. So please do something,” said Imelda.

Police said they shot 29-year-old Ronald Bruce Chubb at the time of the attack. He was later charged with second-degree murder.

Geordie Delmar James, 34, has been charged with manslaughter.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

- With files from CTV’s Touria Izri