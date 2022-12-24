'It's just disappointing': Holiday travel woes continue as airlines cancel more flights

Travel frustrations are continuing for many trying to get somewhere by Christmas.

Janice and her husband were supposed to be on a beach in Cancun Saturday afternoon, but instead, they're spending it at Richardson International Airport.

"Well, we didn't even receive an update. We stopped in to the airport and were informed our flight was cancelled. So the problem is we have kids flying in from different parts of the country, and we were all supposed to meet there for Christmas Eve," she said.

They're among the many travellers stuck after storms and extreme weather forced airlines to cancel flights across the country.

"I was crossing my fingers not to, and everyone was like worrying like storm there, storm here, roads are bad, blah blah blah, and then last minute at midnight it cancels," said Kevin Lamoureux, whose original flight to Montreal was cancelled.

"We were supposed to fly at 8:00 a.m., and now it's delayed to 2:30. It just keeps going, so," said Caleb Marrow, who was trying to get to New York by way of Ottawa.

Adding to the stress, many passengers say they're having trouble rebooking flights and getting updated information.

"At this point, no answers. That's been the difficult thing; just trying to track down information and figure things out. We are with many looking for those types of answers," said Janice.

"We're stuck in Winnipeg. No one here can book us out, and we can't get on the line because everyone is trying to call," said another traveller who came from Toronto.

As of an early Saturday morning update from WestJet, the airline said 351 flights were cancelled on Friday and expects dozens more to be cancelled on Saturday.

With matters out of their hands, all travellers can do is wait and hope they make it to their destination.

"You have no choice. There are worse things that could happen, but it's just disappointing when you make these arrangements months in advance, and the idea is all be together at Christmas, and I'm not sure."