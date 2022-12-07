'It's not working': Concern growing over closure of rural emergency department
Concerns are being raised about the hospital in Eriksdale, Man. as the emergency department is currently closed due to a staff shortage of doctors.
Keith Lundale is the president of the Eriksdale Chamber of Commerce and said, two years ago, E.M. Crowe Hospital had four doctors and they were able to function that way.
Now, there is one full-time doctor and one half-time and no lab or x-ray techs.
Lundale said he understands there are some shortcomings when living in rural communities, such as limited restaurant selections or not having a mall, but the people of Eriksdale did not sign up for this.
"We didn't choose the fact that our health care would diminish to the point where our existence in rural (Manitoba) is now questionable. Where, do we really want to stay in rural (Manitoba)?" said Lundale.
He noted there are postings for the technician jobs but said they need to have the ability to do both lab work and x-ray work, which has made finding people difficult.
"We do have a medical personnel shortage, but the thing is, there doesn't seem to be a plan."
Lundale is also part of an advocacy group focused on the well-being of the hospital and said a rally is planned for next week to bring attention to the concerns that residents have expressed.
He is hoping a demonstration like this could lead to conversations to create change.
"I think sometimes the solutions are grassroots. You know, you can bring all the consultants in the world, but unless you understand the demographics of the area, you can put a hospital here, but does it serve the needs for everybody," he said. "The fact is, it hasn't worked and it's not working."
While it appears the emergency department will be closed for December, the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority said that will change in the new year.
In an emailed statement to CTV News, CEO Marion Ellis said diagnostic staff from Ashern had been helping with outpatient lab services in Eriksdale but that stopped due to staff medical and compassion leaves.
"Emergency department care requires immediate access to diagnostic services. Currently, without this immediate access, we are unable to provide care in Eriksdale's emergency department," Ellis said in the statement.
"We expect that outpatient diagnostic services and the emergency department in Eriksdale will resume operation in January, once two newly trained laboratory assistants begin working at the site. These staff, who already work at Eriksdale Hospital, are currently being trained at the lab in Ashern."
As for dealing with this problem in the future, Ellis said 40 people in the Interlake area have shown interest in being trained as medical lab assistants and training will start in February in Arborg.
"Once training of these individuals is complete, Shared Health will have a broader pool of qualified individuals to draw upon to support diagnostic services in the region."
In terms of the rally for the hospital, Lundale said it will be held at noon on Dec. 13 at the rec centre.
He said he is expecting political figures as well as health officials to speak at the event.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former police officer warns of scams involving tampered gift cards at retailers
A former police officer is urging Canadians to be vigilant this holiday season when buying gift cards on display at retail stores, after almost falling victim to a scam involving tampered gift cards --- twice.
Ottawa to review RCMP contract to company linked to Chinese gov't as more contracts are revealed
Federal officials say they will review a contract awarded to a Canadian company last year, given its parent organization's ties to the Chinese government.
Tick-borne bacteria increasingly widespread in Canada, study finds
Researchers from Quebec and Ontario are calling for better testing to track the spread of tick-borne germs as the disease-causing bacteria gain new ground in Canada.
U.S. deputy who catfished teen, killed her family was on psych hold in 2016
A Virginia sheriff's deputy who killed the family members of a 15-year-old California girl he tried to sexually extort online had been detained in 2016 for a psychiatric evaluation over threats to kill himself and his father, years before he joined law enforcement, according to a police report.
Where do airlines stand in 2023? Industry observers on airfare trends and profit margins
Canadians may see a noticeable drop in airfare early in the new year, something industry watchers say could put airlines on shaky ground financially moving forward.
Camilla steps away from royal tradition, marking a notable 'change from the past': royal expert
Just a few months into her husband's reign, Queen Consort Camilla is already putting her own personal stamp on the job, says a royal expert, due to her decisions to focus on 'gritty issues' and do away with a longstanding royal tradition.
Six Canadian Christmas markets among 25 best in North America: travel blog
As Dec. 25 approaches, an international travel website has released its official 2022 list of the 25 best Christmas markets in North America, including six in Canada.
Man, 89, missing since Saturday found dead, OPP says
Police say the search for a missing man from Minden Hills has ended in tragedy.
Former Kelowna, B.C., mayor charged with sexual assault
The former mayor of Kelowna, B.C., has been charged with sexual assault, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Regina
-
'How do people keep warm?' Demand for warmth outpacing supply in winter months
Regina housing advocates Joey Reynolds and Donnie Wood are speaking up, with the hope to spark change to make sure everyone has a warm place to stay, especially at night.
-
Regina city council passes motion of confidence in city manager Niki Anderson
A motion regarding legal action against Regina's city manager was on the agenda for the final city council meeting before budget deliberations next week.
-
'We are continuing to monitor the situation': RCMP and Yorkton Fire Department continue to investigate apartment blaze
The RCMP and the Yorkton Fire Department (YFD) continue to investigate a blaze that engulfed an apartment complex and displaced 15 residents on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon business leaders blindsided by Air Canada service cuts
Saskatoon business advocate Keith Moen was blindsided when he learned of Air Canada's plan to stop the twice-daily direct flights from Saskatoon and Regina to Calgary on Jan. 16, 2023.
-
Mosaic pauses production at Colonsay, Sask. potash mine
Mosaic is pressing pause on potash production at its Colonsay mine.
-
Man pleads guilty in 2015 death of 16-year-old Saskatoon boy
Lance Littlecrow, 26, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2015 death of Danil Tsannie today.
Northern Ontario
-
Agnico Eagle touts increased production, northern exploration at Timmins conference
In one of the company’s first public addresses since merging with Kirkland Lake Gold in February, Andre Leite, Agnico Eagle’s Ontario vice-president, said he sees growth potential in northeastern Ontario.
-
Beloved winter carnival Bon Soo is back
Organizers of Sault Ste. Marie’s premier winter event say it’s coming back bigger and better.
-
Laurentian University names new interim president and provost
On Wednesday morning, Sudbury’s Laurentian University announced a new interim president and provost, while a national search is undertaken for permanent leaders.
Edmonton
-
Some Albertans will have to apply to get $600 inflation-relief payments
Following through on promises made on primetime TV two weeks ago, Danielle Smith's government introduced legislation Wednesday to help Albertans with the rising cost of living.
-
Alberta government invokes debate time limit as sovereignty bill heads for the finish line
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty bill galloped toward the finish line Wednesday, with the government using debate time limits to rebut what it called Opposition delay tactics.
-
'More chaos': Both of Alberta's deputy chief medical officers of health resigning
A pair of public health physicians who assist Alberta's new chief medical officer of health (CMOH) have turned in their notice in the latest shakeup to the province's health system.
Toronto
-
One person dead after shooting in Mississauga
One person has died after a shooting in Mississauga, police say.
-
Police release new video of alleged suspect in murder of 21-year-old gas station attendant
Peel Regional Police have released new surveillance video of the alleged suspect in Saturday's shooting at a Mississauga gas station that left a 21-year-old woman dead.
-
GTA gas prices expected to drop to one-year low this week
Drivers hoping for cheaper gas should wait to fill up until later this week.
Calgary
-
‘It smelled pretty sour’: Albertans lose over $3.5 million due to grandparent scam
Alberta police are once again warning people about a scam that has caused people in the province to collectively lose $3.5 million dollars this year.
-
'Shop with a Cop' event creates community connection between teens, Calgary police
Some Calgary teens had a special shopping partner at Marlborough Mall on Wednesday morning; a uniformed Calgary Police Service officer.
-
Some Albertans will have to apply to get $600 inflation-relief payments
Following through on promises made on primetime TV two weeks ago, Danielle Smith's government introduced legislation Wednesday to help Albertans with the rising cost of living.
Montreal
-
Quebec education ministry gave inadequate guidance to schools during pandemic: auditor general
Two-and-a-half years after the start of the pandemic, Quebec still doesn't know how classroom closures and a shift to online learning have affected students, according to the province's auditor general.
-
Air quality and COVID-19: Quebec Opposition MNA tables bill to install air monitors, purifiers in every classroom
A bill introduced to the national assembly Wednesday would equip every Quebec classroom with an air sensor to monitor carbon dioxide levels. Higher levels of CO2 concentrations suggest air isn’t circulating properly. Public health officials recommend ventilating indoor spaces to reduce the potential for COVID-19 infection.
-
Quebec coalition filing racial profiling complaint against Terrebonne police over traffic stop
A Quebec man is planning to file a complaint against Terrebonne police after he says he was racially profiled in late October.
Ottawa
-
Fatal crash on Hwy. 401 east of Morrisburg, Ont.
Highway 401 is closed between Morrisburg, Ont. and Ingleside following a fatal collision Wednesday afternoon.
-
Only one Ottawa restaurant among top 100 in Canada, OpenTable says
Just one Ottawa restaurant has cracked OpenTable's annual list of the 100 best in Canada.
-
Here's when Ottawa gas prices will drop to the lowest level of 2022
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop two cents a litre at Ottawa gas stations on Thursday to 138.9 cents a litre.
Atlantic
-
Billed as remedy for doctor shortage, virtual medicine in N.S. hits bottleneck
Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual medicine offered a novel way for patients to see doctors during a lockdown and hope that technology could alleviate chronic pressure on a strained health system.
-
A lineup for ambulances and closed ICU beds paint a grim picture in Moncton
The health-care system across New Brunswick is continuing to struggle with a shortage of ICU beds and an abundance of parked ambulances waiting to unload patients outside local emergency departments.
-
'It’s continual': IWK sees long wait times as cold, flu, RSV cases rise in the Maritimes
The Maritimes’ children’s hospital is seeing long wait times in its emergency department as cold, flu and RSV cases rise in the region.
Kitchener
-
Brantford police investigating homicide after assault victim dies
Detectives with the Brantford Police Service are now investigating a homicide after an 68-year-old man died from injuries inflicted during an assault.
-
New program at St. Mary’s General Hospital is teaching skills to students living with learning disabilities
Ryan Brown, a Grade 12 student at St. David Catholic Secondary School, lives with an intellectual disability, but that’s not stopping him from learning new skills at a local hospital.
-
Expert says lack of reporting on RSV cases in long-term care homes a concern
Advocates say respiratory illnesses are taking a toll on long-term care facilities, prompting calls for Canadians to exercise caution this holiday season while attending gatherings with senior citizens.
Vancouver
-
B.C. health minister acknowledges children's flu deaths after leak, doesn't explain secrecy
B.C.’s health minister did not disclose an exceptionally high number of influenza deaths among children until pressed by reporters Wednesday, a day after CTV News reported six such tragedies have been recorded in recent weeks.
-
No documented suicide assessment for Cree teen who died in B.C. group home, review finds
A review done after the death of a Cree teen at his Abbotsford, B.C. group home found a failure to document suicide assessments and major delays in writing a treatment plan, a coroner's inquest heard Wednesday.
-
5 arrested, 2 at large in major B.C. drug-trafficking investigation, police say
Investigators from B.C.'s anti-gang police unit say seven men have been charged in an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, and two of them remain at large.
Vancouver Island
-
'Just astounding': Orca swims through Victoria Inner Harbour
An exciting visit from an orca delighted onlookers near Victoria's Inner Harbour on Monday.
-
B.C. Premier David Eby unveils new cabinet of 23 ministers
British Columbia Premier David Eby unveiled a new-look cabinet Wednesday that elevates several first-time ministers to prominent positions, retains veterans in long-held posts and moves the finance minister to a post-secondary education portfolio.
-
IIO clears Saanich police after man seriously injured in fall at Uptown mall
B.C.'s police watchdog has cleared the Saanich Police Department of wrongdoing after a man fell and seriously injured himself at Uptown mall on Nov. 26.