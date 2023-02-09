It took 33 years for this book to be returned to the library

Rescues in Turkiye offer moments of relief in quake aftermath

Rescuers pulled several people alive from the shattered remnants of buildings on Friday, some who survived more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete in the bitter cold after a catastrophic earthquake slammed Turkiye and Syria, killing more than 22,000.

