'It was unbelievable': Wildly popular Brandon Smack the Jack sweepstakes awards grand prize

A Brandon man is $192,540 richer after picking one fateful envelope at a wildly popular Smack the Jack sweepstakes in the Wheat City.

Doug Gourlay has been buying tickets for the draw for nearly seven months, ever since they started being sold at the senior’s centre where he lives. At that point, the jackpot was around $30,000.

“It’s for a good cause, so even if you don't win, you know your money is going to the right place,” he told CTV News Winnipeg by phone.

The sweepstakes is run by Brandon Seniors for Seniors Co-op Inc. It’s the non-profit’s own take on a Chase the Ace-style raffle.

How it works – there are 54 numbered envelopes on a board, each containing a playing card from a full 52 deck, plus two Jokers.

When a ticket is sold each week, the buyer chooses an envelope they want to be opened if their ticket is picked. If that envelope contains the jack of spades, they take home the grand prize.

If not, the sweepstakes continue for another week.

As each week passed without the jack showing its face, the pot grew and the draw’s popularity intensified.

“It was unbelievable,” recalled Brandon Seniors for Seniors Board President Don Kostesky.

“We limited the tickets to 10,000 per week, and we would have the draw at one o'clock on Wednesday and by Thursday afternoon, tickets were all sold. It was getting wild towards the end.”

For Wednesday’s draw, Gourlay chose the first envelope.

“December 1st is my birthday,” he said.

The draw was televised each week on local access television. Gourlay mentioned the draw to his son and told him to tune in if he got the chance. Gourlay usually misses it, as that’s when dinner is served at his senior’s home.

His son happened to watch when he heard Gourlay’s name called.

“He phoned me right away. I was having dinner, and it was a big surprise,” he said.

The 93-year-old, who was once mayor of Swan River and an MLA, plans to spend the money on his kids and grandkids, while giving back to Seniors for Seniors and the Brandon Regional Health Centre Foundation.

He says his popularity at the senior’s centre has soared since the big draw.

“Quite a few people are calling me their best friend,” he joked.