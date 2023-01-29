Jennifer Jones returns to Canadian women's curling championship in Manitoba colours

WINNIPEG - Jennifer Jones defeated Abby Ackland 10-5 on Sunday to win Manitoba's women's curling championship and qualify for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Jones scored deuces in four of the first six ends. She iced the victory with another pair in the eighth end.

Rachel Homan earned Ontario's berth at the national championship Feb. 17-25 in Kamloops, B.C., with a 9-2 rout of Hollie Duncan.

Stacie Curtis outscored Heather Strong 11-8 in the Newfoundland and Labrador final.

Jones, a six-time national champion, will appear in her 17th career Hearts. Ontario's Homan is a three-time winner.

Women's finals in Saskatchewan and Northern Ontario were scheduled for later Sunday with Nova Scotia's set for Monday.

