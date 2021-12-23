Jets players enter NHL’s COVID-19 protocols

Winnipeg Jets' Andrew Copp (9) steals the puck from Minnesota Wild's Ryan Murphy (6) during second period game five NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on Friday, April 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Winnipeg Jets' Andrew Copp (9) steals the puck from Minnesota Wild's Ryan Murphy (6) during second period game five NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on Friday, April 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Top Stories