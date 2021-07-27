WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets have added defenceman Brenden Dillon to their squad.

The Jets acquired the 30-year-old blueliner from the Washington Capitals on Monday in exchange for two second-round draft picks, one in 2022 and another in 2023.

Dillon, six-foot-four 220 pounds, made his NHL debut with the Dallas Stars in the 2011-12 season and became a full-time player with them two seasons later after splitting time in the American Hockey League.

The New Westminster, B.C., native has played 654 career regular-season games with Dallas, San Jose and Washington, recording 24 goals and 133 points.

He has also suited up in 75 playoff games, reaching the Stanley Cup Final with the Sharks in 2016 before falling to the champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

Dillon is going into the second year of a four-year contract that carries an annual average value of US$3.9 million.

He played four seasons of major junior in the Western Hockey League with the Seattle Thunderbirds before signing as an undrafted free agent with Dallas in 2011.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2021.