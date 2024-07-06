Jets sign forward Gustafsson, defenceman Stanley to two-year contract extensions

The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward David Gustafsson and defenceman Logan Stanley to two-year contract extensions.

Gustafsson had three goals and four assists across 39 regular-season games, adding one goal in four post-season contests, with the Jets in the 2023-24. The 24-year-old also played six games for the Jets' American Hockey League affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, and had three assists.

The six-foot-two, 196-pound centre was a second-round pick (60th overall) of Winnipeg's in the 2018 NHL Draft.

The average annual value of his deal is US$835,000.

Stanley, 26, had one goal and one assist in 25 regular-season appearances for Winnipeg and added an assist in three playoff games in 2023-24. The six-foot-seven, 231-pound blueliner was a first-round pick (18th overall) in 2016 by the Jets.

The average annual value of his deal is $1.25 million.