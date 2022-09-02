Jets sign veteran forward Sam Gagner to one-year, $750,000 contract

Detroit Red Wings center Sam Gagner (89) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. Gagner has signed a one-year deal with the Winnipeg Jets. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Detroit Red Wings center Sam Gagner (89) celebrates his goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Detroit. Gagner has signed a one-year deal with the Winnipeg Jets. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

