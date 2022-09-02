Jets sign veteran forward Sam Gagner to one-year, $750,000 contract

WINNIPEG -

The Winnipeg Jets have signed veteran forward Sam Gagner to a one-year, US$750,000 contract.

Gagner, 33, had 13 goals and 18 assists in 81 games with Detroit last season.

The London, Ont., native has 505 points (184 goals, 321 assists) over 967 career games for Edmonton, Arizona, Philadelphia, Columbus, Vancouver and Detroit.

Gagner was drafted by the Oilers in the first round (sixth overall) in the 2007 NHL draft.

While in his second stint with Edmonton, he had eight points (four goals, four assists) in an 8-4 victory over Chicago on Feb. 3, 2012. He is the only player in the last 33 years to reach that total in one game.

Internationally, Gagner helped Canada win the gold medal at the 2007 world junior championships. He also won a silver medal with Canada at the 2008 world championships and a gold medal at the 2012 Spengler Cup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2022.