Jets suffer third straight loss, lose 4-1 to Wild

Minnesota Wild's Sam Steel (13) takes a shot on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday December 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade Minnesota Wild's Sam Steel (13) takes a shot on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday December 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada's housing market correction to extend into 2023, experts say

Following a series of interest rate hikes throughout 2022, it remains to be seen whether the Bank of Canada will continue to increase its key interest rate next year. So, what will this mean for home prices in 2023? CTVNews.ca spoke with several experts about what Canada's housing market landscape could look like next year.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island