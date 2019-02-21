A joint review of the use of segregation and pepper spray in Manitoba youth correctional facilities is shedding light on complaints raised by youth and other members of the public more than two years ago.

The Manitoba Ombudsman and Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth conducted the investigation starting in December 2016 of the practices at the Manitoba Youth Centre in Winnipeg and Agassiz Youth Centre in Portage la Prairie.

Two reports released Thursday morning — one by the Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth and one by the Manitoba Ombudsman — contained several recommendations for Manitoba Justice which include putting restrictions on placing youth in segregation for more than 24 hours and limiting the use of pepper spray to life-threatening situations.

“What you will see in the report from my office is our serious concern that practices in Manitoba Justice related to segregation and pepper spray are harming youth and must change,” said Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth Daphne Penrose.

Manitoba Ombudsman Marc Cormier and Manitoba Advocate Daphne Penrose. (Josh Crabb/CTV Winnipeg)

The review found 367 different youths were held in segregation between Sept. 1, 2015 and Aug. 31, 2016.

They were held for a period of time lasting anywhere from one minute to 194 days — with 498 incidents lasting longer than 24 hours.

The advocate’s report found one youth in custody spent more than 650 days in solitary confinement, including one stretch of 400 consecutive days. The report noted correctional staff attempted to return the youth to a group setting however he would behave in ways which would result in a return to solitary confinement.

The advocate’s report classifies solitary confinement as segregation which lasts more than 24 hours.

The review found pepper spray use has decreased by 89 per cent since 2010, when it was used a total of 48 times compared to 2018 when it was used twice.

The Ombudsman’s report states pepper spray may be used in Manitoba youth and adult correctional where the safety of staff and offenders is put in jeopardy or to prevent damage to government property.

Draft reports of the findings and recommendations from the Ombudsman pertaining to legislation, regulations, policies and procedures on segregation and pepper spray have been provided to Manitoba Justice with recommendations on pepper spray implemented Jan. 1, 2019 and a commitment to implement recommendations on segregation by Mar. 1, 2019.

The Manitoba Advocate said recommendations to restrict segregation and limit the use of pepper spray have not yet been accepted by the province.