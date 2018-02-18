Entertainer Al Simmons and his wife Barb are working around the clock to rebuild props and costumes collected from decades of work in show business following a fire that tore through two storage trailers containing irreplaceable items on their Anola property about 45 minutes east of Winnipeg earlier this month.

RM of Springfield Fire Department Chief Jeff Hudson said crews received the call shortly after 7:15 p.m. Friday February 9.

Hudson said when fire fighters arrived on scene the fire was well involved. The cause is undetermined and appears to be electrical in nature, he said.

More than a week later, Simmons is still struggling to come to terms with the fire and the loss of the items inside. The night of the fire he said ran inside the burning structures to salvage a few items, but most of it is ‘just gone’.

Simmons, a JUNO Award winner and Order of Manitoba recipient said many of the items destroyed in the fire can’t be bought because they were hand-made. Many are props and costumes he can’t remember how to make without referencing the original items. Others are special items that had been passed down from his father who taught him vaudeville, and some of which date back to the 1800s. Many musicians’ instruments were also charred beyond repair.

Simmons is vowing to continue his work and his shows. He says he has performances booked around Canada over the next year. His next major performance is with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra in April.

The Simmons said insurance will cover the loss of the structures and some of the contents.

Friends fundraising

Colleague, musician and long-time friend Heather Bishop is fundraising for Simmons.

She said he spent the last week trying to convince him to let friends help.

“It makes us happy to help you because you make us happy,” she said in a phone call with CTV News Sunday.

“It’s a lifetime of creative genius that went up in smoke ... It's a tragedy,” said Bishop.

“They are inventions that only Al could make up and make you double over in laugher,” said Bishop.

“His bathtub act, his human jukebox, so many things that are irreplaceable”.

“What many Manitobans don't realize is that he's known internationally. He’s a great ambassador for the province and the country,” she said.

“It doesn't matter if you’re a kid or you're an adult it takes a real talent to bridge that gap.”