New details have been released about Manitoba’s Commission on Kindergarten to Grade 12 Education, which is offering Manitobans a chance to have their say through a series of workshops being held across the province.

The commission has been tasked with reviewing the province’s education system.

The first public meeting is scheduled for April 24 at 6 p.m. at the Caboto Centre in Winnipeg.

Meetings are also scheduled in Thompson, The Pas, Brandon, Dauphin, Carman and Steinbach.

The six areas of focus, which were previously announced, include long-term vision, student learning, teaching, accountability for student learning, governance and funding.

The commission has also released its public consultation discussion paper which it says will set the stage and act as a guide for Manitobans to provide input to commissioners.

When it comes to funding, the document notes financing K to 12 education in Manitoba is a shared responsibility between the provincial government and school boards.

The discussion paper says other provinces have moved away from dual level funding of education.

“It is an approach that has drawn some criticism and has been characterized as uneven in application and inequitable,” the document states. “While the paramount purpose driving the review is improving educational outcomes, financial accountability and sustainability are essential to system improvement.

“This review will not delve into technical details on topics such as funding models, local taxation, teacher compensation, teacher pensions and benefits. However, what the K to 12 education system should look like in the future cannot be de-coupled from how it is funded and paid for.”

The cost of the review is pegged at $750,000.

The commission has been asked to submit a final report to the education minister in February 2020. The report and key findings are expected to be made public in March 2020.

Manitoba School Boards Association president Alan Campbell said it’s important Manitobans take part.

“Manitobans need to engage in this commission because they need to make sure that the commissioners, who will report to the minister, are clear on their priorities,” said Campbell. “On what Manitobans’ priorities are, in terms of what they can expect for teaching, for academic outcomes of students, for the services that are provided in schools — be they mental health, speech pathology, occupational therapy, physical therapy — those are all the things that school boards along with the province work hard to provide for students.”