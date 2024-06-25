WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • This Manitoba community saw wind gusts over 110 km/h on Monday

    Wind gusts in Morden knocked over trees on June 24, 2024. (Source: Facebook/City of Morden) Wind gusts in Morden knocked over trees on June 24, 2024. (Source: Facebook/City of Morden)
    Parts of Manitoba were hit with dangerously strong winds on Monday, with some communities seeing gusts well over 100 km/h.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Emerson saw winds as strong as 111 km/h, while gusts in Altona reached 104 km/h.

    Other communities that saw strong winds include:

    • Brandon – 96 km/h
    • Manitou – 94 km/h
    • Pilot Mound -- 91 km/h
    • Snowflake, Windygates and Clearwater – 89 km/h
    • Winkler and Berens River – 87 km/h
    • Morden – 75 km/h

    This news comes after Manitoba Hydro reported that high winds in the Pembina Valley caused power outages for several customers on Monday. The City of Morden also advised residents to avoid parks and outdoor areas with tall trees due to the risk of falling branches and debris.

