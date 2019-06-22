

CTV Winnipeg





Kapyong Park has officially reopen following a $288,000 upgrade.

Mayor Brian Bowman, Coun. Scott Gillingham, Mayor Kim Sungki of South Korea’s Gapyeong and members of the Second Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (2PPCLI) were on hand at an event Saturday morning to mark the grand opening.

The park is dedicated to the 700 soldiers of 2PPCLI who fought in the Battle of Kapyong during the Korean War.

“The Canadian soldiers who fought in the Battle of Kapyong defied great odds in defending the city from invasion during the Korean War,” said Bowman in a news release.

“Kapyong Park now stands as a fitting and timeless tribute to those soldiers who served so heroically.”

The new upgrades include the addition of decorative wood fencing, a paving stone plaza, memorial boulders, concrete seating blocks, as well as walkways, benches, trees and rubberized surfacing.

“Through the selection and placement of each monument, the thoughtful design and curation of the park truly tells the heroic story of the Battle of Kapyong,” said Gillingham.

“It is a unique tribute unlike any other in Canada that honours the soldiers of 2PPCLI who made a courageous sacrifice on Korean soil to defend the values of freedom and democracy that we all cherish.”

Kapyong Park is located at 340 Amherst Street.