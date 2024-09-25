Koats for Kids campaign underway in Winnipeg

Since 1989, Koats for Kids has been collecting and distributing warm winter clothing to children in our community.

Each year we collect and distribute around 6,000 coats plus thousands more ski pants, boots, hats, mitts, and scarves. Please help us ensure no child is left in the cold by donating new or gently used winter clothing.

United Way Winnipeg works directly with schools, daycares and agencies in our community to get warm winter outerwear out to children and families. If you are a parent or guardian who would like to receive warm winter clothing, please work with your child’s school, daycare, or a United Way agency partner.

DROP OFF LOCATIONS

Donations of warm winter outerwear are currently being accepted at:

6 Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service stations

Station 12 – 1780 Taylor Avenue

Station 16 – 1001 McGregor Street

Station 20 – 525 Banting Drive

Station 21 – 1446 Regent Avenue West

Station 22 – 1567 Waverley Street

Station 26 – 1525 Dakota Street

Access Storage locations throughout Winnipeg

AMJ Campbell (Niakwa Road)

For a complete list of drop off locations, please visit the Koats for Kids website.