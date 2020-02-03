WINNIPEG -- People from a Manitoba First Nation destroyed by flooding nearly nine years ago met in Winnipeg on Monday after a federal court upheld a decision by the federal government last week to end benefits for evacuees still waiting to go home.

Monday’s meeting was called by leaders of the Lake St. Martin First Nation, located about 265 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, to give evacuees an update on the situation.

Chief Adrian Sinclair has expressed concern some people, who have been temporarily living in Winnipeg since severe flooding displaced around 1,400 people, could end up homeless with evacuation benefits coming to an end.

“We have a plan in place to address their rent issues from Red Cross — the cutoff,” said Sinclair before the meeting got underway. “I’m updating them on what options they have.

“Right now they’re getting phone calls left and right from the landlords, telling them they have to get out. That’s the problem they’re facing right now.”

Sinclair suggested he’s working on a plan to make sure evacuees with nowhere to go get financial help. He declined to elaborate on the exact details, saying they would be shared with band members during the meeting.

In 2011 when water was diverted from the Assiniboine River into Lake Manitoba it led to extreme flooding in Lake St. Martin, forcing the evacuation of the entire First Nation and causing the destruction of all homes, buildings and community infrastructure.

Homes have since been rebuilt in a new community about a 10-minute drive from where the First Nation was originally located and some 475 evacuees have returned, but Sinclair said there’s not yet enough housing for everyone.

He said 314 families still have no place to go.

Evacuee benefits ended Jan. 31, but the federal government said last week benefits for around 130 evacuees will continue until the end of March when more homes in the newly rebuilt Lake St. Martin are ready for people to move in.

In court documents the government said it expects construction to be completed by the end of March on a total of 350 homes in the community. It pointed this is more than the 182 homes which were in the community prior to the flood.

A spokesperson for the federal government said it is a working on a response to questions from CTV News regarding concerns raised by the community at Monday’s meeting.