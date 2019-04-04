New security measures will be implemented at this year’s Whiteout Street Parties, including bag restrictions that will keep large backpacks and bags out.

A policy outlined on Economic Development Winnipeg’s website reads:

“For security purposes there is a size restriction for all bags entering the Street Parties. Bags, backpacks and purses that exceed 14”x14”x6” will not be allowed to enter the Street Party, and all bags must be single compartment.”

Winnipeg Police Service Const. Rob Carver told CTV News the bag restriction and other security measures were decided upon through consultations between Winnipeg Police, Economic Development Winnipeg and True North Sports + Entertainment.

Carver said party-goers can also expect metal detectors on site and bag searches.

“You’re going to get wanded before you go in,” he said.

“We know that there are weapons out there. We can’t have that in an area of 15 or 20 thousand people.”

CTV News reached out to True North and Economic Development Winnipeg regarding the bag restrictions. A spokesperson for True North stressed the organization’s security team works closely with the Winnipeg Police Service year-round to implement security measures for all events in and around the arena.

Economic Development Winnipeg’s President Dana Spiring said the organization is building on the success of last year’s street parties, going on to write:

“Part of the fan experience is providing a safe and secure environment for fans to celebrate.”

Economic Development Winnipeg’s website says there will be the option of checking a bag for $3. The bag check will be set up near the corner of Donald Street and St. Mary Avenue.