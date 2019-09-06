

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - The Manitoba New Democrats are spending the final weekend before Tuesday's election putting out thousands of new signs on lawns across the province.

The signs feature leader Wab Kinew and focus on health -- the top issue of the NDP campaign.

Kinew has promised to hire and train more nurses, create more hospital beds and reopen two emergency rooms.

He has heavily criticized the health-care overhaul undertaken under the Progressive Conservative government of Brian Pallister, who has said the reforms are necessary.

Kinew says the election boils down to health care and the New Democrats have a plan to fix it.