New lights have been added to a St. Vital crosswalk where an 8-year-old boy was killed in a collision this past winter.

Low mounted flashing lights have been installed at St. Anne’s Road and Varennes Avenue after the city infrastructure committee voted to add the flashers as a way to alert drivers to pedestrians.

On the morning of Feb. 13, Surafiel Musse Tesfamariam was using the crosswalk on his way to school when he was hit and killed by a car. In July, the Winnipeg Police Service said no charges would be laid in connection to the collision.

In the wake of his death, the Louis Riel School Division said it will be adding more adult crossing guards to intersections.

Tesfamariam’s parents have said they believe that speed limits in the area should be lowered because it’s an area with a lot of kids.