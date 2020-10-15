WINNIPEG -- Public health officials warned parents and students Thursday about possible COVID-19 exposures at multiple schools in Winnipeg and one daycare.

Two private schools are affected. According to a letter sent home to parents at St. Mary’s Academy, a grade 10 student tested positive at the Catholic girls’ school on Oct. 14.

"Be assured that Public Health investigations to identify individuals who may have been exposed begin within 24 hours of a confirmed laboratory test," the letter said.

A case was also recorded at the King School, a private Christian school on Oct. 2.

There were several possible exposures in the Seven Oaks school division.

An infected person rode busses 16 and 20 on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7.

A case was recorded at the junior high Ecole Leila North on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7.

The province also reported a case at the Al Hijra Islamic school on Oct. 5, and at Sunny Mountain daycare on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7.

On Thursday, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin said the province will be adding restrictions next week in Winnipeg to try to curb the spike in cases.

Roussin was vague when asked whether the rules will be tightened at schools.

“Certainly as we see more and more transmission in the community, we’re going to see more cases in schools,” he said. “But the measures put in the place to decrease the level of transmission within schools. I’m not going to confirm what the measures will be. We’ll continue to work with education (officials) on that.”