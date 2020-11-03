WINNIPEG -- With the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region entering Code Red restrictions on Monday, local businesses are hoping that residents will continue to support them.

Restaurants and bars are particularly affected by these new restrictions, because they are now only open for pickup and delivery.

Nonsuch Brewing Co. said amid the pandemic its sales have dropped 75 per cent and it’s had to layoff 10 employees. On top of this, the microbrewery has not qualified for government programs that help businesses during the pandemic.

Now, it is looking to Winnipeggers for help and asking them to remember to order in while the city is under Code Red restrictions.

“It’s imperative that the locals do their best to send their dollars to their favourite shops,” said Matthew Sabourin, from Nonsuch Brewing Co,

“It happened the first time when we had to go through the shut down, the support was immense and it was critical to us getting through it. So if we can do this again then hopefully there will be a Nonsuch tomorrow and the month after and the one after that.”

Restaurants and bars have to close down for in-person dining for at least two weeks due to Code Red restrictions.