WINNIPEG -- A small service at Brookside Cemetery marked the sacrifices of Canadian soldiers and veterans Wednesday morning.

The St. Andrew's Society of Winnipeg held a small service in the cemetery to mark Remembrance Day, featuring a bagpiper performing Amazing Grace.

“We realized that there wasn’t going to be a Remembrance Day ceremony really anywhere in the city that we were aware of, and thought one of the things we like to do is have pipers show up in random places,” said Dwight MacAulay with the society, referring to the pop-up piper appearances during the summer.

The society also asked churches to ring their bells two minutes earlier, marking the two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.

“Nothing is more identified with conflict and battle and victories and war than the ringing of church bells and the playing of bagpipes, and we thought Brookside Cemetery is the most fitting place for this,” MacAulay said.

MacAulay said Brookside Cemetery has a military Field of Honour that is one of the oldest and largest in Canada, saying it was an appropriate place for the service.

The ceremony was also streamed on the St. Andrew's Society of Winnipeg’s Facebook page, and some people arrived at the cemetery to pay their respects while maintaining physical distancing.

“We’re just really delighted to have a role in helping people commemorate and remember this very special day to all Canadians,” MacAulay said.