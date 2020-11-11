WINNIPEG -- With public in-person Remembrance Day services cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and gathering restrictions, Manitoba’s Naval Reserve went virtual to pay its respect to veterans.

The HMCS Chippawa, Manitoba’s Naval Reserve Division, held a virtual Remembrance Day service on Wednesday, streaming the program on its YouTube page.

“HMCS Chippawa has traditionally been the site of one of the largest Remembrance Day services in Winnipeg,” said Commander Colin Stewart, the commanding officer of HMCS Chippawa.

“While the various public health measures in place to help limit the spread of the coronavirus prevent us from physically coming together today, we can still gather virtually.”

The service was filmed over several days to comply with public health measures.

(Photo credit: Petty Officer Second Class James Fraser/HMCS Chippawa)

During the service, Navy veteran Bob Watkins shared his experiences of his military service during the Second World War.

“October 16, 1944, our group was operating between the Faroe Islands and Norway,” he said. “We had been dropping squib and depth charges during the day, but this was at night, and our radar picked up the submarine on the surface, following HMCS Annan. We notified Annan, and we both turned to attack, and we had a surface fight with the German U-Boat 1006. We finally sunk it between the two of us, and we picked up survivors.

“We had 24 onboard that we picked up, and we kept them for a week while we finished our patrol, and then we came in and dropped them off at Greenock in Scotland. They were quite happy. The war was over for them.”

Watkins thanked Chippawa for the opportunity to participate in the service.

“I lost four guys I joined up with,” he said. “It’s unfortunate.”

(Photo credit: Petty Officer Second Class James Fraser/HMCS Chippawa)

Bill Shead, a member of the Peguis First Nation, also spoke about his 36 years of service in the Armed Forces. He now helps tell the stories of other veterans and their experiences during the war.

“During my naval service, many of my shipmates, friends, and mentors had served in World War Two,” he said. “They taught and coached me to be a better sailor and officer. I remain ever grateful for the positive and lasting influence that all veterans imbued in me. Speaking from time to time on their behalf is always a very great pleasure and just one way to thank them for their service.”

Dignitaries participating in the service included Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal, Lieutenant Government of Manitoba Janice Filmon, Premier Brian Pallister, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, and Winnipeg City Councillor Scott Gillingham.

Premier Brian Pallister participates in a Remembrance Day Service with HMCS Chippawa. The service was filmed in advance, edited and aired virtually on November 11, 2020. (Photo credit: Petty Officer Second Class James Fraser/HMCS Chippawa)

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman participates in a Remembrance Day Service with HMCS Chippawa. The service was filmed in advance, edited and aired virtually on November 11, 2020. (Photo credit: Petty Officer Second Class James Fraser/HMCS Chippawa)