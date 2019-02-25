

CTV Winnipeg





Long lineups greeted users of the Millennium Library on the first day new security measures were put into place.

As of Monday, people wishing to enter the library are guided through a screening process that includes bag searches and the use of a handheld metal detector.

Anyone who refuses to be screened by security staff will be refused entry.

Library patrons in line Monday morning appeared cooperative, as members of a security team used instruments to poke through bags at a table set up at the library’s entrance and waved the metal detector up and down the length of patron’s bodies.