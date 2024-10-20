Lowry, Appleton's late goals lift Jets over Penguins 6-3; Winnipeg stays undefeated
Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton scored a pair of quick third-period goals to help the Winnipeg Jets defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Sunday to remain the only unbeaten NHL team.
The victory extended Winnipeg's franchise-record, season-opening win streak to five games.
Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Vladislav Namestnikov and Nino Niederreiter, into an empty net, also scored for Winnipeg (5-0-0).
Appleton added an assist. Nikolaj Ehlers, Colin Miller and Josh Morrissey each contributed two assists.
Pittsburgh (3-4-0) got a pair of goals from Lars Eller and one from Kevin Hayes.
It was a battle of backup goaltenders making their first starts of the season.
Eric Comrie made 39 saves for Winnipeg, while Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 31 shots for Pittsburgh.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2024.
