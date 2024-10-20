WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Lowry, Appleton's late goals lift Jets over Penguins 6-3; Winnipeg stays undefeated

    Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with Nino Niederreiter (62), Mason Appleton (22), Dylan Demelo (2) and Josh Morrissey (44) during third period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Oct. 20, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press) Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins with Nino Niederreiter (62), Mason Appleton (22), Dylan Demelo (2) and Josh Morrissey (44) during third period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Oct. 20, 2024. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton scored a pair of quick third-period goals to help the Winnipeg Jets defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Sunday to remain the only unbeaten NHL team.

    The victory extended Winnipeg's franchise-record, season-opening win streak to five games.

    Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Vladislav Namestnikov and Nino Niederreiter, into an empty net, also scored for Winnipeg (5-0-0).

    Appleton added an assist. Nikolaj Ehlers, Colin Miller and Josh Morrissey each contributed two assists.

    Pittsburgh (3-4-0) got a pair of goals from Lars Eller and one from Kevin Hayes.

    It was a battle of backup goaltenders making their first starts of the season.

    Eric Comrie made 39 saves for Winnipeg, while Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 31 shots for Pittsburgh.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    • One injured in apartment fire

      Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Orillia Sunday afternoon, which resulted in one person getting transported to hospital.

    • Pickup truck catches fire on 400

      A pickup truck fire on Highway 400 in the Georgian Bay region Sunday morning resulted in no injuries but caused significant damage to the vehicle.

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News