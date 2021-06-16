WINNIPEG -- Macdonald Youth Services will soon have a different name.

The organization that provides supports and services to young people in Winnipeg is looking to change its name in the spirit of reconciliation.

The facility has been in operation since 1929 but it has been known by its current name since 1993.

Officials told CTV News that the vote to change the name was unanimous.

"(We are) making sure that we are working towards reconciliation," said Kerri Irvin-Ross, who is the CEO of the organization.

"A number of the families that we support are Indigenous and we want to make sure that they come to Macdonald Youth Services, whatever the new name is going to be, that they are feeling comfortable and safe and get the services that they deserve."

The new name has not yet been determined and will be announced at a later date.