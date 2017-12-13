

CTV Winnipeg





A busy intersection reopened Wednesday afternoon an investigation continues into an early morning collision that sent four people to hospital.

Winnipeg Police Service Constable Rob Carver said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Fermor Avenue and St. Anne’s Road.

“A pickup truck, a half-ton truck, hit a taxi cab. It was quite a dramatic crash,” he said.

Carver told CTV News that firefighters had to extract people from the taxicab, and four passengers were rushed to hospital.

“One in critical condition in the hospital, two in serious condition, and one in less serious condition,” Carver said.

The male driver of the truck was uninjured, according to police.

Terry Roulette lives right near the intersection, and was on his way home from an early morning coffee run when he noticed debris strewn across road.

“I noticed the truck was teetering on the boulevard,” Roulette said.

“I did see somebody go over to the cab and see if someone was in there.”

Roulette said emergency officials arrived not long after, leading to the closure of the intersection.

Calling it a “regular thing”, Roulette said the intersection has seen far too many collisions.

“Every weekend there’s always an accident here: either a car sitting on the boulevard or car parts on the corner,” he said.

“The speed does not help.”

The Winnipeg Police Service said it was too soon to confirm if speed was a factor in this particular crash.

“We know that the taxi moved a considerable distance after it was struck, so I’m going to say there was a significant speed,” said Carver.

“Whether or not it was excessive is not something I’m able to comment on at this point.”

Carver told CTV News he was unsure if charges would be laid, and that it didn’t look like alcohol was a factor at this point in the investigation.

Police are asking any witnesses with information or video to come forward.

According to Manitoba Public Insurance there were 624 collisions at St. Anne’s and Fermor between 2012 and 2016, making it the 15th worst intersection in Winnipeg for collisions.