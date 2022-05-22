Major Manitoba routes reopening following flood-related closures

A number of major routes in Manitoba have now reopened following flood-related closures.

In the Manitoba government’s flood bulletin released on Sunday, the province announced that Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 10 between Swan River and The Pas is now reopened.

Other road openings and completed repairs include:

The crossing at the Steep Rock River, between Mafeking and the junction with PTH 77, is repaired. Both lanes of traffic are opened;

The bridge at Pine River, between Ethelbert and Cowan, is repaired. Both lanes of traffic are now open.

The crossing on the Bell River is repaired. Both lanes are open to traffic.

The province noted that the dike closure at the international border near Gretna was removed because Pembina River floodwaters have receded. PTH 30 and the Canadian port of entry at Gretna are now open to traffic. The U.S. port of entry at Neche is also open to traffic travelling to the United States.

Residents are reminded that though these routes have reopened to traffic, repairs are still ongoing in these areas and a number of roads remain closed due to flooding.

Several Manitoba communities continue to be affected by high water levels, with 41 states of local emergency declared. The Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization is working with local authorities and emergency management partners on flood response and recovery.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution when travelling, plan their routes ahead of time, and stay off closed roads.