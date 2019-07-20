

CTV News Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a 37-year-old man after he allegedly fired a shotgun in downtown Winnipeg early Friday morning.

Police say around 12:10 a.m. officers responded to the area of Assiniboine Avenue and Hargrave Street after reports a man had fired a shotgun outside.

Members of the Tactical Support Team and the K9 Unit helped officers clear a Hargrave Street building that the suspect had been seen entering, after he fired shots outside.

The suspect was arrested in front of the building around 1:35 a.m.

Police believe the man had made several threats over text message to two people who live elsewhere in Winnipeg. They say he then went to the 300 block of Assiniboine avenue and used a shotgun to fire at two dumpsters.

Police say investigators later searched a suite in the Hargrave Street building where the man was arrested and found a sawed-off 20 gauge shotgun and ammunition.

The shotgun had been reported stolen from Stonewall in 2017.

Jason Christopher Nuytten, 37, is facing several firearms related charges as well as two counts of uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm, and mischief.

He was detained in custody.