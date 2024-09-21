Man arrested after police spot gun sticking out of bag: WPS

A man is facing several charges after walking by Winnipeg police officers with a loaded gun poking out from his bag.

According to a police release, officers were speaking with staff at a Kennedy Street hotel on Friday around 4:30 p.m. when the incident occurred.

Police stopped the 43-year-old man and seized a loaded .22 calibre rifle along with ammunition. He was also carrying about $2,000 worth of crack cocaine and methamphetamines, as well as drug packaging materials.

He was charged with weapon and drug-trafficking offences, and was released on an undertaking.