WINNIPEG -- A suspected burglar in Brandon was caught when he returned to the scene of the crime to grab his car keys.

Around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday morning a woman called police, saying that her husband just caught a man who had broken into their garage.

Once on scene, police arrested the suspect. While being taken into custody, the suspect kicked one of the officers. Brandon Police Service said the officer was not injured.

Continued investigation determined that the suspect had broken into the garage earlier in the night, stealing two bicycles, a laptop computer and a bar fridge.

Police said the suspect hid some items nearby while returning others to his apartment. Once at his building, the suspect realized that he lost his keys and could not gain entrance to his apartment complex.

The suspect used a rock to smash the front glass door of the building but still did not have keys to get into his apartment.

The suspect then returned to the garage that he broke into earlier in search of his lost keys, where the homeowner apprehended him.

According to police, the suspect was intoxicated and in breach of two conditions of an undertaking.

The 20-year-old man from Brandon was arrested for break, enter and theft, two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking, two counts of mischief to property under $5000 and assaulting a peace officer.

The suspect was lodged at a Brandon police station and will be released when sober with a court date in September.

No charges have been proven in court.