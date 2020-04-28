WINNIPEG -- Brandon Police officers evacuated two apartments and called in the crisis negotiation unit after receiving reports of two males with handguns arguing Tuesday evening.

However, further investigation determined the men only had a cap gun, and no charges will be laid against them.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the 300 block of 15th Street after receiving complaints about two men arguing on a balcony. According to two witnesses, both of the men appeared to have handguns on them

When officers attended the scene, two men briefly left the residence, but quickly returned when challenged by police. Two nearby apartments were safely evacuated, and the crisis negotiation team was called in to get the man out of the apartment. The two men eventually exited and were taken into police custody.

A third man was also determined to be in the apartment, police said, and he eventually left a short time later.

The police service took to Twitter at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday evening, saying the incident was resolved.

Police interviewed the first two men, who admitted they were arguing and had a cap gun in their possession, which was discovered during a search of the apartment. The two men were released without charges.

The third man in the apartment was arrested on an outstanding warrant, police said. He was detained at the police station for intoxication Tuesday evening, and was released Wednesday morning. He is set to appear in court in July, though a court date was not released. The charge has not been proven in court.

-With Files from CTV's Danton Unger