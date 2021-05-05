WINNIPEG -- A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged on Monday after entering the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters claiming he had a firearm.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., a man, who police said appeared agitated, was seen pacing outside of the front entrance of the police station downtown. He then entered the building and told security guards he had a gun.

The area of the building was evacuated as officers confronted the man, who threw a handgun to the ground and was arrested.

Police said the man was wearing body armour and had a tactical knife, while the handgun was determined to be a BB gun designed to closely resemble a Beretta 92.

The man, who was not named, was taken to hospital for a medical assessment, and has since been charged with several weapons-related offences, including two counts of possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition.

The charges have not been tested in court.