Man charged following death of woman in Assiniboine Avenue apartment

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 52-year-old woman in an Assiniboine Avenue apartment on Sunday.

Officers were called at 1:15 p.m. to the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue for a reported assault.

When they arrived, paramedics were working on a woman, who appeared to have been assaulted and was suffering from serious injuries, in a common area of the apartment. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she died from her injuries.

She has been identified as Lucy Wood of Winnipeg.

A man was located and arrested in the apartment building.

Jules Desjarlais has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of assault, and one charge of uttering threats.

He remains in custody, and the charges have not been proven in court.