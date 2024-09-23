WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Man charged following death of woman in Assiniboine Avenue apartment

    A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser is shown in an undated file image. (CTV News Winnipeg) A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser is shown in an undated file image. (CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 52-year-old woman in an Assiniboine Avenue apartment on Sunday.

    Officers were called at 1:15 p.m. to the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue for a reported assault.

    When they arrived, paramedics were working on a woman, who appeared to have been assaulted and was suffering from serious injuries, in a common area of the apartment. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she died from her injuries.

    She has been identified as Lucy Wood of Winnipeg.

    A man was located and arrested in the apartment building.

    Jules Desjarlais has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of assault, and one charge of uttering threats.

    He remains in custody, and the charges have not been proven in court.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News