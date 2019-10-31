WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said Thursday that a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a stabbing of a 3-year-old boy.

Police were called to Pritchard Avenue at around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday, where the boy was found with multiple stab wounds and given emergency first aid before being rushed to hospital, authorities said.

As of Thursday morning, the boy remained in grave condition.

“When our officers located this child, he was critically injured, they applied emergency first aid.”

“I know it’s been pretty tough on those responding officers,” said Const. Jay Murray, who described the injuries as catastrophic.

SUSPECT ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING BOY’S MOTHER

Police said the suspect knew the boy’s family and had previously been in a relationship with the boy’s mother.

Police allege the suspect had been with the mom at an address on Main Street when an argument broke out and the mom was assaulted.

“They’re not believed to be life-threatening,” Murray said of the mother’s injuries. “But I don’t want to characterize them as minor, either.”

From there, police said the suspect went to the home on Pritchard by foot, where the boy was with family members. Police allege the attack on the boy was targeted.

Daniel Jensen, 33, was arrested Wednesday at around 4:05 p.m. while walking in the area of Leila Avenue and McPhillips Street.

Murray said general patrol officers who had been assigned to the initial call spotted and recognized him.

Jensen has been charged with attempted murder, assault cause bodily harm as well as charges related to breaching court conditions and a probation order.

More details to come...