A 30-year-old man was killed following an alleged aggravated assault in the West Wolseley neighbourhood Friday evening.

Police say officers responded to the area of Tylehurst Street and Wolseley Avenue West around 5:20 p.m. for a report of a man that had been assaulted and was unresponsive.

Police say, once officers arrived, the victim was taken to hospital in critical condition. The victim has since died.

A man was taken into custody shortly after.

Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other. They believe the two got into a dispute which escalated into a serious assault.

Alexander Angus McPherson, 29, has been charged with aggravated assault.

He was detained in custody.