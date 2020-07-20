WINNIPEG -- Man drowns while scuba diving in West Hawk Lake: RCMP

A 55-year-old Winnipeg man is dead after he drowned while scuba diving in West Hawk Lake on Sunday.

RCMP were called to the incident in Whiteshell Provincial Park around 3:30 p.m. The initial report said the man was pulled from the water, unconscious and not breathing.

At the lake, firefighters and bystanders tried to resuscitate the diver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mounties said the man was diving with two other people at a depth of about 20 metres, when the other divers noticed the victim needed help. One of the divers then brought the man to the surface.

Once he was brought to the shore, people tried to resuscitate him.

RCMP continues to investigate.