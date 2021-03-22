WINNIPEG -- A 52-year-old man has died after falling through the ice on the Red River Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to Memorial Park at approximately 12:15 p.m., after getting a report that a man was seen walking on the ice approximately 50-100 metres from the shore when he fell through the ice.

In addition to RCMP, firefighters and EMS were also called to the scene.

Members of the Selkirk Fire Department found the man in the water and brought him to shore, where EMS treated him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was released.