Man found 'severely injured' in yard: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police said a man is in hospital in critical condition after he was found 'severely injured' in the city's St. John's neighbourhood.

On Saturday around 12:10 a.m., police said, officers were called to the 200 block of Machray Avenue after someone found an injured man in their yard.

Officers found the man, who is in his 20s, and he was taken to hospital in critical condition where he remains, police said.

Police have not released any further details about the situation, but said the Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.