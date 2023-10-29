Man found shot at Manitoba Avenue home

Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting that took place in the North End Saturday morning.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened Oct. 28 around 11:30 a.m., when paramedics on an unrelated medical call asked police to respond to a residence in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue.

Emergency responders had been approached by a man suffering from a gunshot wound who had come out of the home.

Responding officers found a 41-year-old male victim suffering from a lower-body gunshot injury. He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).