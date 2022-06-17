Man found with multiple stab wounds in Steinbach

A man was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Steinbach Thursday night.

Manitoba RCMP say the incident in the 300 block of 3rd Street was reported to them at around 8:20 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a 29-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. Mounties believe the man had been assaulted after encountering another man. Police said the suspect did not remain on scene, and an arrest has not been made.

The 29-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, RCMP ask anyone with information about this assault to contact its Steinbach detachment at 204-326-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online.

Police continue to investigate.