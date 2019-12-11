WINNIPEG -- The man who pleaded guilty to a hit and run that killed a woman after she was hit and dragged, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and has been banned from driving for life.

On Wednesday, 40-year-old Gater Albert Browne was given his punishment in the fatal 2017 crash .

The crash happened on Aug. 3, 2017 when Browne, who was driving a truck towing a stolen trailer, began swerving on Marion Street, before hitting 61-year-old Marlene Eusanio and dragging her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice James Edmond sentenced Browne to eight years in prison for criminal negligence causing death, and two years for failing to stop at a scene involving death.

In September, Browne pleaded guilty to the charges.

Browne is currently in custody serving a five year sentence minus 996 days in Saskatchewan for unrelated charges. The court said Browne will serve his most recent sentence immediately after the five years.

Browne has also been banned for life from driving and owning weapons.

More information to come.