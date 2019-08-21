

CTV News Winnipeg





A man has died following a highway crash near Warren, Man Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Stonewall RCMP said they were called to a crash around 4:50 p.m. on Highway 6 near Road 79 N in the R.M. of Woodlands, Man, which is just north of Warren.

The victim, an 81-year-old man from Eriksdale, Man., was driving north in an SUV when he tried to overtake another vehicle, police said.

The SUV pulled into the oncoming lane and crashed into a pickup truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The 81-year-old, who was wearing a seatbelt, died on scene.

The 52-year-old male driver of the pickup truck, who was also wearing a seatbelt, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Stonewall RCMP are investigating.

The R.M. of Woodlands is located about 58 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.