Man killed in highway crash in R.M. of Woodlands, Man.
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 12:19PM CST
A man has died following a highway crash near Warren, Man Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Stonewall RCMP said they were called to a crash around 4:50 p.m. on Highway 6 near Road 79 N in the R.M. of Woodlands, Man, which is just north of Warren.
The victim, an 81-year-old man from Eriksdale, Man., was driving north in an SUV when he tried to overtake another vehicle, police said.
The SUV pulled into the oncoming lane and crashed into a pickup truck travelling in the opposite direction.
The 81-year-old, who was wearing a seatbelt, died on scene.
The 52-year-old male driver of the pickup truck, who was also wearing a seatbelt, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Stonewall RCMP are investigating.
The R.M. of Woodlands is located about 58 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.